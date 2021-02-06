Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 135.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,651 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 250.8% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 505,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 361,492 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple by 294.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Apple by 255.4% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Apple by 300.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 170,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 255.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

