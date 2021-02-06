Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

