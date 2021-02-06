Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.47

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $10.87. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 536,585 shares traded.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is presently 27,000.00%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

