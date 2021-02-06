Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 286.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,386 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.