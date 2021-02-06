Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $851,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

