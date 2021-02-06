Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.51

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.51 and traded as high as $143.00. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) shares last traded at $142.66, with a volume of 75,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.51. The company has a market capitalization of £97.24 million and a PE ratio of 22.46.

In related news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

