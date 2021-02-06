Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $76,417,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.96 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

