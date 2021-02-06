AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

