Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.16. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 610,922 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.