B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDR. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of EDR opened at C$6.29 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$990.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.22.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,867,794.50.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

