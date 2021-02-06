Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 64.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

