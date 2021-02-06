Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,575 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 468,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $278.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

