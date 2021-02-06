Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $11.98 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00178462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00080306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00227863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 16,574,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,628,452 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

