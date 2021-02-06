Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 62,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PEP opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

