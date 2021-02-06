Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Citigroup

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.62.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $254.68 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.