Benchmark Increases II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $105.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IIVI. Bank of America assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

IIVI stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 37,630 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,143,404.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,887 shares of company stock worth $26,294,595 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of II-VI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

