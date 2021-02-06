Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.86

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.86 and traded as low as $32.00. Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 70,467 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £85.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.90.

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

