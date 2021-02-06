BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BlackLine’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.44.

BL opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.23 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackLine by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BlackLine by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BlackLine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

