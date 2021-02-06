BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Keenan bought 80,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 98,350 shares of company stock worth $259,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $32,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

