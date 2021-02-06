BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) (LON:BRFI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.51

Shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) (LON:BRFI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.51 and traded as high as $121.50. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L) shares last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 172,335 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.52. The company has a market cap of £296.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (BRFI.L)’s payout ratio is -15.48%.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

