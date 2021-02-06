BNP Paribas Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Neutral

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.