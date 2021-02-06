Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

BAH stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after buying an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,452,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after buying an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

