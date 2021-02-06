Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.30

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.30 and traded as high as $49.50. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) shares last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 298,250 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BLX. National Bank Financial lowered Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$46.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.55.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

