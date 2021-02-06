Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $146.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 741,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,086. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

