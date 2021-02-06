Brokerages Anticipate UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UGI.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in UGI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,409,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UGI (UGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.