Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

XPO traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $117.94. 1,019,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 143.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.