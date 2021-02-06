Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.53. 11,316,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

