Brokerages Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) PT at $13.95

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vonage by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 2,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vonage by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,465,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after buying an additional 1,534,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vonage by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after buying an additional 986,486 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vonage by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 441,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vonage by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 453,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,118. Vonage has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

