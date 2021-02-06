Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harmonic Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harmonic in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $746.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harmonic by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,883 shares of company stock valued at $547,584. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.