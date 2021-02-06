Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.30

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.30 and traded as high as $53.07. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 1,574,519 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,932.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.