Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.88

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $155.88 and traded as high as $183.90. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) shares last traded at $182.70, with a volume of 959,848 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The stock has a market cap of £911.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

