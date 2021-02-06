Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

CANF stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

