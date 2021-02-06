Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.99

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.99 and traded as high as $51.41. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 177,767 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$58.75 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.99.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

