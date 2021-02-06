Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $4.00. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 436 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$53.35 million and a PE ratio of -13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.59.

About Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.