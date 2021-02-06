Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.88. Cardinal Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.

NYSE CAH traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.29. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

