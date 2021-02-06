CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after purchasing an additional 138,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $128.58. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

