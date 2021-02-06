CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CATC) Shares Down 2.1%

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CATC) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 884,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.42.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CATC)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

