Celer Network Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $57.58 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00063630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01208761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.35 or 0.06453054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,334,283,347 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

