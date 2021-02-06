Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lifted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Centene by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

CNC stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,750 shares of company stock valued at $23,934,500. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

