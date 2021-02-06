Charles R. Schwab Sells 298,784 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

