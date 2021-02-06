Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $668.74.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.
Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $617.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $638.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
