Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $668.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $617.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $638.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

