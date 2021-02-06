China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.07

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $14.59. China Finance Online shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 139,028 shares.

The company has a market cap of $32.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

