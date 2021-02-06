CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC started coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

