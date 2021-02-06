ColossusXT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $75.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $75.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.67 or 0.00704976 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00028363 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,658,216,609 coins and its circulating supply is 12,617,174,782 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.