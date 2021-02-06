Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,853,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $194.02 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $209.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

