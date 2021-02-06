Comerica Bank Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,430 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cree were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CREE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cree by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cree by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,959. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $117.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

