Comerica Bank Has $7.54 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 440.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 185,493 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.36% of World Fuel Services worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $87,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $212,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of INT opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

In related news, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,101 shares of company stock worth $1,381,398 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

