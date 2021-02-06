Comerica Bank Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $72.04 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

