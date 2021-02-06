Comerica Bank Sells 60,641 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

