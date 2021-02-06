Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $68.01 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

